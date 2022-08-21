How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 1: Stream Game of Thrones spin-off free in the UK

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 1: The Game of Thrones prequel series is finally here. Here’s how to watch the first episode in the UK this weekend.

The Game of Thrones saga ended so poorly that the appetite for the franchise has been in the gutter for the last couple of years. However, now the first spin-off series is upon is, Westeros fans are excited to get back on the dragon, so to speak.

House of the Dragon, which finally premieres this weekend, revisits House Targaryen, 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones. At this point in time, Daenerys’ ancestors are ruling the seven kingdoms, backed by their trusty fire-breathing winged beasts.

The early reviews for the series, which stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cook and Paddy Considine are extremely promising, inspiring hope among fans that there’s plenty of life in the small screen adaptations of George R.R. Martin’s celebrated works.

Read on for how to watch House of the Dragon Episode 1 on the best TV you have in the house. Also, you’ll learn what time House of the Dragon Episode 1 becomes available on TV and to live stream. We’ll also delve into the plot and trailer for season one.

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 1

As was the case with Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is a HBO exclusive in the USA and a Sky Atlantic exclusive in the United Kingdom. That means you’ll need a Sky subscription of sorts to watch it. If you’re already subscribed to Sky Q or Sky Glass, for example, you can find the first episode on channel 108.

You can also sign up to stream the premiere without a long commitment thanks to Sky’s NOW streaming service. Sky Atlantic comes as part of the Now Entertainment Membership, which is just £9.99 a month. New subscribers get a 7-day no-strings trial and you can sign up for Now here.

The great news for Brits is they won’t have to risk spoilers, as Episode 1 is being simulcast in the UK at the same time as it airs in the US. Just like the good old days of Game of Thrones!

You can tune in at 02:00 BST on Sunday night August 21/Monday morning on August 22 for the hour long premiere!

House of the Dragon plot and trailer

So we already know a good bit about what House of the Dragon is all about, thanks to the original text, George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book. It’s not quite the depth of the ‘Fire and Ice’ saga (at just 773 pages in total), but it’s pretty substantial.

Taking place a couple of centuries before Dany begins her quest to regain the Iron Throne, we see her House in its heyday, but not without a little family drama. Some people have described it as ‘Succession with Dragons’ as the Targaryen heirs vie for the right to succeed King Viserys. This will eventually descend into the civil war known in lore as the Dance of Dragons. Here we’ll get to see the preamble and probably, in later seasons, the war itself.

You can see the final trailer for House of the Dragon below: