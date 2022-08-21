How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 1: Stream Game of Thrones spin-off free in the UK
The early reviews for the series, which stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cook and Paddy Considine are extremely promising, inspiring hope among fans that there’s plenty of life in the small screen adaptations of George R.R. Martin’s celebrated works.
How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 1
The great news for Brits is they won’t have to risk spoilers, as Episode 1 is being simulcast in the UK at the same time as it airs in the US. Just like the good old days of Game of Thrones!
You can tune in at 02:00 BST on Sunday night August 21/Monday morning on August 22 for the hour long premiere!
House of the Dragon plot and trailer
So we already know a good bit about what House of the Dragon is all about, thanks to the original text, George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book. It’s not quite the depth of the ‘Fire and Ice’ saga (at just 773 pages in total), but it’s pretty substantial.
Taking place a couple of centuries before Dany begins her quest to regain the Iron Throne, we see her House in its heyday, but not without a little family drama. Some people have described it as ‘Succession with Dragons’ as the Targaryen heirs vie for the right to succeed King Viserys. This will eventually descend into the civil war known in lore as the Dance of Dragons. Here we’ll get to see the preamble and probably, in later seasons, the war itself.
You can see the final trailer for House of the Dragon below: