How to watch the Honor Vision Hongmeng TV reveal

From Honor Vision to Hongmeng OS, its been hard to decipher some of the products coming from Huawei-owned Honor recently. Well, this is the week we find out more about Honor’s new smart screen and Huawei’s rumoured Android replacement, HarmonyOS.

Originally, Honor Vision was thought to be another phone from the company but we later found out it would – in fact – be a TV/smart screen. Whether “smart screen” is simply another term for a run-of-the-mill smart TV, we don’t know but the device does have a unique feature we are eager to hear more about.

Shortly after we found out Honor Vision was a smart screen and not a mobile device, the news emerged it will include a new and popular smartphone feature. The Honor Vision is reported to feature a pop-up camera – we are eager to know why, how it will look and what it could possibly be used for.

We also know the smart screen will likely run Hongmeng OS (a cross-platform OS made by Huawei that will be called HarmonyOS in the West). Hongmeng OS has been shrouded in mystery for months but Honor promises we’ll hear more about the operating system during the event.

The Honor Vision Hongmeng TV reveal is set for the 10th August at 2:30PM GMT+8 in China – that’s the 11th of August at 7:30AM BST in the UK. You can watch the whole presentation below:

Further information about the Honor Vision smart screen has pointed towards the smart screen being a 55-inch TV. The device will use a Hongjun 818 chip – a Huawei-made processor. The processor can support 8K video at 30fps or 4K at 120fps.

A blank listing on Chinese marketplace JD.com currently lists the Honor Vision at a price of 9999 Yuan – that’s around £1172.

