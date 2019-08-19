Here’s how to watch tonight’s Google Stadia Connect Presentation

To celebrate Gamescom 2019, Google Stadia has announced it will be holding yet another Connect Presentation later this evening.

Previous iterations of the technological juggernaut’s streaming show shined an abundance of light on the upcoming gaming service, including what games, accessories and more we can expect to see.

Now, we’re set to receive yet another inside look at the world of Google Stadia ahead of its highly anticipated November launch. Many questions remain, so here’s hoping today will reveal some answers.

Google Stadia promises smooth, reliable gameplay experiences at a reasonable resolution and performance without the need for a console. All you need is a decent internet connection to stream games directly to a compatible device or browser.

Past Stadia Connects saw the unveil of the planned pricing models and controller, which is an utterly gorgeous bit of kit that feels great to use. Having played DOOM Eternal with the device, it feels so satisfying to press, poke and murder demons with.

However, the company is yet to address issues such as the world’s inconsistent network infrastructure and how it plans to approach the preservation of games on an eternally digital service.

We’re hoping for many of these questions and more to be addressed in tonight’s Stadia Connect. Obviously, were also very excited for plenty of gaming announcements from the world’s top creators.

Google Stadia Connect Gamescom 2019 – when is it?

Tonight’s Stadia Connect will take place at 6pm BST/7pm CEST, meaning there’s only a few hours to go until Google spill the beans on the next steps for Stadia. Given that PS5 and Xbox 2 are set to launch in 2020, the streaming service might be looking to establish itself as a worthy competitor.

Google Stadia Connect Gamescom 2010 livestream – Where can I watch tonight’s show?

You’ll be able to catch all of tonight’s action as it happens over on the Google Stadia YouTube channel. To save you some trouble, we’ve embedded the stream below so you don’t even need to leave this page.

The Gamescom 2019 Opening Night Live will kick off shortly after this evening’s Stadia Connect, if you’re hunger for gaming news isn’t settled by what Google has to offer. Are you excited? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews or email the editor below.

