How to watch Google I/O: Stream the event live today

Google I/O kicks off later today, giving us a glimpse at all the latest software and hardware updates coming from the Android-maker in 2022. Here’s how to watch it.

The star of the show will no doubt be Android 13, as Google takes to the stage to show off all the latest features coming to the huge operating system.

We also hope to see more of Google’s Wear OS smartwatch software, as well as the launch of the highly-anticipated Pixel 6a. We could even get a first look at the Pixel Watch this I/O.

Read on to learn when and where you can stream the Google IO 2022 keynote live and catch all the latest announcements as they take place…

When is Google I/O

Google I/O will take place between Wednesday May 11 and Thursday May 12 this year, with the biggest announcements expected to take place during the keynote on day one. That means it all kicks off today.

The keynote is scheduled for 10am PDT (6pm in the UK) on Wednesday May 11. This year’s keynote will actually take place in person for the first time since the pandemic, but you can catch it online by tuning in to the livestream below.

How to watch Google I/O

If you’re interested in watching Google I/O live this year, all you need to do is tune into the livestream below today at 10am PDT/6pm BST:

You can hit YouTube’s “Set reminder” button right now to get a notification when Google is about to go live.

If you’re busy at that time or just don’t feel like tuning in for the whole keynote, you can always head to Trusted Reviews, as we plan to cover all the biggest products and software updates as they’re announced.