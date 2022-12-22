 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery online

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Glass Onion: The long awaited sequel to the Knives Out murder mystery will finally be available to stream this week. Here’s how to find Glass Onion at home.

Knives Out was one of the most well received and most entertaining films of recent years, with an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery starring a wildly entertaining ensemble cast. Daniel Craig was magnificent as the detective Benoit Blanc.

As with anything that’s remotely successful in Hollywood these days, a sequel is sure to follow. Writer/director Rian Johnson once again has assembled an incredible cast of characters with Craig returning as Detective Blanc to solve another killing. This time the mystery is very much a busman’s holiday for us tech fans – it’s about a tech billionaire and his eclectic group of friends.

Starring this time around is Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson (returning as fashionista Birdie Jay), Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

The comedy mystery had a brief run in cinemas in the UK, but is now scheduled for its streaming arrival. Here’s how to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery online from the comfort of your home (with an optional glass of mulled wine).

How to stream Glass Onion online

While the film did get a cinema release on November 23, this is a Netflix movie and the Knives Out sequel will debut on the streaming service in the UK on December 23.

You will need a Netflix subscription to be able to access the film and, as there are no longer any free trials available, you can sign up for Netflix here. You can choose from Netflix Basic with Ads (£4.99 a month) and have to contend with a few ads, Netflix Standard (£10.99), or Netflix Premium (£15.99) and watch the film in 4K HDR.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery plot and trailer

The official synopsis for the new film reads: “Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.”

You can watch the trailer below.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked launch event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked launch event date tipped

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
OnePlus 11 specs all but officially confirmed

OnePlus 11 specs all but officially confirmed

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Philips Hue has a remedy for winter solstice blues with Natural Light update

Philips Hue has a remedy for winter solstice blues with Natural Light update

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Switch Joy-Con drift is ‘design flaw’ and gamers should get free replacements – watchdog

Switch Joy-Con drift is ‘design flaw’ and gamers should get free replacements – watchdog

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Oppo commits to the brilliant new normal for Android OS updates

Oppo commits to the brilliant new normal for Android OS updates

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
How to watch Man United vs Burnley in the EFL Cup: Stream online or listen for free

How to watch Man United vs Burnley in the EFL Cup: Stream online or listen for free

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.