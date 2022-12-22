How to watch Glass Onion: The long awaited sequel to the Knives Out murder mystery will finally be available to stream this week. Here’s how to find Glass Onion at home.

Knives Out was one of the most well received and most entertaining films of recent years, with an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery starring a wildly entertaining ensemble cast. Daniel Craig was magnificent as the detective Benoit Blanc.

As with anything that’s remotely successful in Hollywood these days, a sequel is sure to follow. Writer/director Rian Johnson once again has assembled an incredible cast of characters with Craig returning as Detective Blanc to solve another killing. This time the mystery is very much a busman’s holiday for us tech fans – it’s about a tech billionaire and his eclectic group of friends.

Starring this time around is Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson (returning as fashionista Birdie Jay), Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

The comedy mystery had a brief run in cinemas in the UK, but is now scheduled for its streaming arrival. Here’s how to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery online from the comfort of your home (with an optional glass of mulled wine).

How to stream Glass Onion online

While the film did get a cinema release on November 23, this is a Netflix movie and the Knives Out sequel will debut on the streaming service in the UK on December 23.

You will need a Netflix subscription to be able to access the film and, as there are no longer any free trials available, you can sign up for Netflix here. You can choose from Netflix Basic with Ads (£4.99 a month) and have to contend with a few ads, Netflix Standard (£10.99), or Netflix Premium (£15.99) and watch the film in 4K HDR.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery plot and trailer

The official synopsis for the new film reads: “Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.”

You can watch the trailer below.