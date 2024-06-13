How to watch Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opener for free in the UK

How to watch Germany vs Scotland live stream: The Euros get underway as hosts Germany take on Scotland in the opening game. Here’s how to watch for free in the UK.

The summer football showcase is finally upon us and it’s the hosts who’ll kick things off. Germany will entertain Scotland in Group A on Friday night in what promises to be a fascinating battle of a footballing titan and a nation relishing being back in the mix in major international tournaments.

Scotland have qualified for its second straight European Championships and inbetween that narrowly missed out on a place at the 2022 World Cup.

Led by Steve Clarke and captained by Andy Robertson, the Scots go into this tournament hopeful of a history-making shock against the host nation. However, the priority has to be securing progress from a group that also includes Hungary and Switzerland.

Robertson will lead his countrymen into battle on Friday night accompanied by fellow Premier League stars Scot McTominay and John McGinn.

The Germans are among the favourites for the tournament, as usual, but boss Julian Nagelsmann is wary of the threat posed by the Tartan Army.

He said: “It’s an incredible development. It’s not kick and rush. They can do that, but they can play football. They lost 4-0 to Holland, but they were better than the Dutch. We have more pressure than Scotland, so I’m sure they want to capitalise on that.”

Here’s how to watch Germany vs Scotland for free on the best TV you have in the house.

Germany vs Scotland kick-off time

Germany vs Scotland will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Friday June 14. The game is being played at Bayen Munich’s Allianz Arena.

How to watch Germany vs Scotland for free on TV and online?

As usual, the major international tournaments are free to air on UK TV, meaning you don’t need a Sky or TNT Sports subcription or even an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

BBC and ITV are sharing the games. However, ITV will be showing Germany vs Scotland exclusively live on Friday night in England. You can watch on regular ITV 1 on your television set, or tune in via the itvX apps for mobile devices, smart TVs and media players. You can also watch on the itvX website. Coverage starts on Friday night at 6:30pm UK time.

Scottish viewers can tune in on STV and via the STV Player service across the border.

How to listen to Germany vs Scotland for free

If you want to listen to the game on the radio or smart speaker, you can do so thanks to BBC Radio 5 Live. Here’s the link to listen on the BBC.

