How to watch Game of Thrones season 1-8 in the UK

The coming weeks, and possibly months, are going to be tough for all of us. If you’re already bored at home, why not while away approximately 70 hours (according to Bingeclock) by watching Game of Thrones, one of the greatest TV shows of all time (series 8 aside), in its entirety?

If you’re a Sky customer, you’ll find Game of Thrones season 1-8 in Sky Box Sets. If you’re not a Sky customer, fear not − you’ve got loads of options.

Game of Thrones season 1-8 on Now TV

You can stream all eight series of Game of Thrones with a Now TV Entertainment Pass. If you’ve never used Now TV before, there’s a seven-day free trial, and after that the Entertainment Pass will cost £8.99 per month.

However, it works out a little bit cheaper if you opt for one of the deals we’ve listed below:

Game of Thrones season 1-8 download

Alternatively, you can download the entire eight-season run in HD from either Google Play or iTunes.

If you want to watch specific series of Game of Thrones, you have a few more options. All prices are correct at the time of writing.

