How to watch Game of Thrones season 1-8 in the UK
The coming weeks, and possibly months, are going to be tough for all of us. If you’re already bored at home, why not while away approximately 70 hours (according to Bingeclock) by watching Game of Thrones, one of the greatest TV shows of all time (series 8 aside), in its entirety?
If you’re a Sky customer, you’ll find Game of Thrones season 1-8 in Sky Box Sets. If you’re not a Sky customer, fear not − you’ve got loads of options.
Game of Thrones season 1-8 on Now TV
You can stream all eight series of Game of Thrones with a Now TV Entertainment Pass. If you’ve never used Now TV before, there’s a seven-day free trial, and after that the Entertainment Pass will cost £8.99 per month.
However, it works out a little bit cheaper if you opt for one of the deals we’ve listed below:
Now TV Entertainment Pass Deals
Now TV Entertainment Pass – Four Month Offer
With tons of great new shows to watch, including HBO's Watchmen, this Now TV offer brings a hefty discount on the first four months of your subscription.
Now TV Sky Cinema and Entertainment Pass Bundle for 6 Months
Get more than you bargained for with this fantastic Cinema and Entertainment bundle thrown into one, saving you when buying together in this six month bundle of TV and film joy.
Game of Thrones season 1-8 download
Alternatively, you can download the entire eight-season run in HD from either Google Play or iTunes.
- Download Game of Thrones season 1-8 on Google Play − £119.49
- Download Game of Thrones season 1-8 on iTunes − £129.99
If you want to watch specific series of Game of Thrones, you have a few more options. All prices are correct at the time of writing.
