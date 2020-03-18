Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

How to watch Game of Thrones season 1-8 in the UK − and how much it’ll cost

Aatif Sulleyman |

How to watch Game of Thrones season 1-8 in the UK

The coming weeks, and possibly months, are going to be tough for all of us. If you’re already bored at home, why not while away approximately 70 hours (according to Bingeclock) by watching Game of Thrones, one of the greatest TV shows of all time (series 8 aside), in its entirety?

If you’re a Sky customer, you’ll find Game of Thrones season 1-8 in Sky Box Sets. If you’re not a Sky customer, fear not − you’ve got loads of options.

Game of Thrones season 1-8 on Now TV

You can stream all eight series of Game of Thrones with a Now TV Entertainment Pass. If you’ve never used Now TV before, there’s a seven-day free trial, and after that the Entertainment Pass will cost £8.99 per month.

However, it works out a little bit cheaper if you opt for one of the deals we’ve listed below:

Now TV Entertainment Pass Deals

Now TV Entertainment Pass – Four Month Offer

With tons of great new shows to watch, including HBO's Watchmen, this Now TV offer brings a hefty discount on the first four months of your subscription.

Now TV

|

Was £8.99

|

£5.49/month

View Deal

£5.49/month

|

Was £8.99

|

Now TV

Now TV Sky Cinema and Entertainment Pass Bundle for 6 Months

Get more than you bargained for with this fantastic Cinema and Entertainment bundle thrown into one, saving you when buying together in this six month bundle of TV and film joy.

Now TV

|

Save 60%

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save 60%

|

Now TV

Game of Thrones season 1-8 download

Alternatively, you can download the entire eight-season run in HD from either Google Play or iTunes.

If you want to watch specific series of Game of Thrones, you have a few more options. All prices are correct at the time of writing.

Game of Thrones season 1

Game of Thrones season 2

Credit: Game of Thrones / HBO

Game of Thrones season 3

Game of Thrones season 4

Game of Thrones season 5

Game of Thrones season 6

game of thrones cersei

Game of Thrones season 7

Game of Thrones season 8

