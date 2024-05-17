How to watch Fury vs Usyk: Undisputed heavyweight title fight UK live stream

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Olexandr Usyk: The first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world in a quarter of a century may be crowned this weekend. Here’s how to stream Fury vs Usyk live in the UK.

Where’s your money? The biggest prize in boxing is up for grabs when The Gypsy King, Britain’s Tyson Fury takes on the Ukranian hero Olexandr Usyk with all the heavyweight marbles on the line.

Fury’s WBC title and Usyk’s WBA, IBF and WBO belts will all be defended with the winner unifying the championships to become the first to hold all four recognised world titles since Lennox Lewis achieved the feat in 1999.

Both fighters are undefeated at professional level and, barring a draw (and you never know with boxing when there’s money to be made on a rematch) on Saturday night, something has to give.

The unpredictable Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) has an impressive physical advantage at 6-feet 9-inches and a reach of 85-inches, while “The Cat” Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) is 6-foot 3-inches and has a 78-inch reach.

It’s those physical gifts that make Fury a favourite with the bookies to unite the titles, but no-one’s counting out the Ukranian who soundly defeated Britain’s Anthony Joshua twice to win the gold in the first place.

This promises to be a the biggest heavyweight match-up in a generation. Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Set to the skies with this DJI Mini 3 deal The 4.5-star rated DJI Mini 3 was already a great entry-level drone for filmmakers and amateur photographers but now it’s been made even better thanks to a massive price drop. Amazon

Was £569

Now £459 View Deal

Fury vs Usyk ring walks and bell time

The fight is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, meaning Brits will be able to watch at a reasonable time, rather than staying up ’til the early hours for the Las Vegas main events. Here’s the undercard:

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez

How to watch Fury vs Usyk on TV and online?

The Fury vs Usyk fight is available on three UK PPV channels services. You can enjoy Fury vs Usyk on Sky Box Office, TNT Sports and DAZN PPV. All three channels are offering the fight for £24.95 or £24.99.

Here’s how to book Fury vs Usyk via Sky Sports Box Office online, although you can sign up via your Sky box too. This is where you’ll sign-up for the fight on DAZN PPV. Finally, TNT Sports is also offering PPV access to Fury vs Usyk. You’ll be able to acheive this via a Discovery+, EE TV and Virgin Media boxes too.

Once you’ve signed up you’ll be able to watch via the portal of your choosing, be it your home TV, or the various smartphone or tablet apps and services.

Unfortunately, neither BBC nor Talksport were able to agree a deal to broadcast the fight on the radio in the UK.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend NordVPN for streaming top sport.