French Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

There were mixed fortunes for the Prancing Horses in the last race as Charles Leclerc revived his championship hopes by galloping past Max Verstappen’s Red Bull three times to win the race, while the horses inside Carlos Sainz gave up as his engine spectacularly combusted as Ferrari’s reliability woes continued.

It’s expected to be another warm weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard, with tyre preservation likely to play a key factor in who will triumph at the circuit. Red Bull’s rubber woes contributed to their downfall, and they won’t want Ferrari to build up a head of steam as we approach the summer break.

There will be a number of French drivers hoping to do well at their home race, including AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Renault’s Esteban Ocon. Renault especially will be looking to assert themselves in the midfield battle against McLaren with both teams on level footing in the championship as they head into the race.

If you’re looking to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the French F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the French Grand Prix start?

The French Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday July 24th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 22nd July

1pm – Practice 1

4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 23rd July

12pm – Practice 3

3pm – French Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 24th July

2pm – French Grand Prix race

How to watch the French F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

Where time are the free French F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

It’s an early start for the qualifying highlights, which are on July 23rd at 6.30pm. Race highlights are 24 hours later, starting 6.30pm on Sunday July 24th.

If you miss those live shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

