How to watch France vs England: Can Ireland still win Six Nations?

How to watch France vs England: The Six Nations rugby union tournament concludes this weekend. A France win secures the Grand Slam, but Ireland still carry hopes of a title

Here’s a rare event; Ireland cheering for England at a sporting event, or in any event to be honest. But that’s the predicament the rugby-loving nation finds itself in during St. Patrick’s Day week.

An England win in Paris against France on Sunday would give Ireland the chance to secure the Six Nations Championship with victory over Scotland. Should that happen, the Irish would be champions.

Unfortunately, an England win in Paris seems quite unlikely. France have been the dominant side of this year’s tournament, needing only one more win to complete the ‘Grand Slam’ of five straight wins against the three home nations and Italy.

France are 3/10 favourites with the bookmakers, with the unfancied England side at 13/5. However, England have underperformed in this tournament and will be desperate to end the 2022 campaign on a high. A loss could see them finish as low as fifth.

All the action takes place on Six Nations Super Saturday. Here’s how to tune into France vs England…

France vs England kick-off time

France vs England in the Six Nations kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Saturday March 19 and will be played at the iconic Stade de France in Paris. It’s the final game of Super Saturday, with Wales vs Italy getting us underway at 2:15pm, followed by Ireland vs Scotland at 4:30.

How to watch France vs England

France vs England is live on ITV 1 in the United Kingdom and you’ll also be able to watch live on television or the ITV Hub apps and websites. That means you can watch the game on your best TV, best laptop or best smartphone.

Coverage starts at 7:15pm UK time on Saturday night.

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it Sky View Deal

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.