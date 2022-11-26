How to watch France vs Denmark: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

If you want to catch France taking on Denmark today (November 26) then you’ve come to the right place – here are all the details you need on how to watch the group stage tie.

France dismantled Australia in the first game while Denmark drew against Tunisia. With the Socceroo’s winning earlier, this game is a big one for Denmark who will be hoping to get something from one of the tournament favourites France.

France vs Denmark kick-off time

France vs Denmark kicks off at 4:00pm UK time on Saturday, November 26. This is the day after Black Friday, the traditional shopping day that takes place the day after Thanksgiving.

The first Saturday of the tournament is packed with games. Aside from France taking on Denmark, there’s Australia vs Tunisia, Poland vs Saudi Arabia and the tantalising prospect of Argentina vs Mexico. Considering Messi’s Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia, this is a must-win tie for the team.

How to watch France vs Denmark live on free TV and online

ITV will be showing this match in the UK, with coverage beginning at 3:05pm UK time on ITV 1. You can also watch the live stream on ITV Hub (which will soon be rebranded to ITV X).

While Australia vs Tunisia was on BBC, all the other Saturday games are on ITV.

Is France vs Denmark available to watch in 4K?

ITV simply doesn’t support 4K or HDR, so there’s no way for them to offer the service. This is bad news for those hoping to view every game in the highest quality, and hopefully, ITV will offer higher-res streaming in the future. We’re not holding our breath though, especially as the launch of ITV X has come without any mention of it.

Our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the ways to stream the tournament.

