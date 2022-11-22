How to watch France vs Australia: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing now, with France vs Australia the latest match of the tournament. If you want to tune in, here are all the details.

France are certainly one of the tournament favourites, with a team packed full of talent including Mbappe, Giroud and Real Madrid’s Camavinga. Australia are far less fancied, with a much more modest squad.

But, as it has already been shown today, anything can happen in the World Cup.

France vs Australia kick-off time

France vs Australia kicks off at 7:00pm UK time on Tuesday, November 22.

This is the final game of the day, following on from Saudi Arabia’s shock 2-1 victory over Lionel Mess’s Argentina and Denmark’s 0-0 draw with Tunisia. Can Australia cause another upset? Or will France prosper? There’s not long to wait to find out.

How to watch France vs Australia live on free TV and online?

Every game at World Cup 2022 will be available to watch on TV or live stream online for free in the UK. BBC and ITV are sharing the rights again.

BBC will be showing France vs Australia, and it will be showing the earlier game too – Mexico vs Poland.

Coverage starts at 6:30pm UK time on BBC One. You can also watch the live stream on the BBC website or watch on the BBC iPlayer app, either on your phone, tablet, laptop or television.

Is France vs Australia available to watch in 4K and HDR?

All 33 games BBC has the rights to will be aired in 4K via the BBC iPlayer app – but this will only be through smart TVs and supported streaming boxes, and isn’t available on phones or laptops. The resolution is accompanied by the HLG HDR format.

You’ll need a supported TV set with the latest version of the iPlayer app to watch in to the content marked ‘UHD’. Live coverage can be found on the iPlayer home page, or within the Sport category. Here are the supported TVs. Devices like Sky Glass support it too.

Here’s our guide to how to watch the World Cup in 4K

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.

