 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch France vs Australia: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing now, with France vs Australia the latest match of the tournament. If you want to tune in, here are all the details.

France are certainly one of the tournament favourites, with a team packed full of talent including Mbappe, Giroud and Real Madrid’s Camavinga. Australia are far less fancied, with a much more modest squad.

But, as it has already been shown today, anything can happen in the World Cup.

France vs Australia kick-off time

France vs Australia kicks off at 7:00pm UK time on Tuesday, November 22.

This is the final game of the day, following on from Saudi Arabia’s shock 2-1 victory over Lionel Mess’s Argentina and Denmark’s 0-0 draw with Tunisia. Can Australia cause another upset? Or will France prosper? There’s not long to wait to find out.

How to watch France vs Australia live on free TV and online?

Every game at World Cup 2022 will be available to watch on TV or live stream online for free in the UK. BBC and ITV are sharing the rights again.

BBC will be showing France vs Australia, and it will be showing the earlier game too – Mexico vs Poland.

Coverage starts at 6:30pm UK time on BBC One. You can also watch the live stream on the BBC website or watch on the BBC iPlayer app, either on your phone, tablet, laptop or television.

This incredible 54% off deal on the LG OLED A2 (2022) will not last

This incredible 54% off deal on the LG OLED A2 (2022) will not last

This is not a drill. Amazon is offering the LG A2 OLED TV (2022) for 54% off ahead of Black Friday. The 55-inch set is a bona fide hit and we may not see a better TV deal this shopping season.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1,699.99
  • £779
View Deal

Is France vs Australia available to watch in 4K and HDR?

All 33 games BBC has the rights to will be aired in 4K via the BBC iPlayer app – but this will only be through smart TVs and supported streaming boxes, and isn’t available on phones or laptops. The resolution is accompanied by the HLG HDR format.

You’ll need a supported TV set with the latest version of the iPlayer app to watch in to the content marked ‘UHD’. Live coverage can be found on the iPlayer home page, or within the Sport category. Here are the supported TVs. Devices like Sky Glass support it too.

The Echo Show 8 is a bona fide steal ahead of Black Friday

The Echo Show 8 is a bona fide steal ahead of Black Friday

Amazon’s dinky smart display is 42% off ahead of Black Friday. You can smarten up your home with this Alexa powered screen with a built in rear speaker for just £69.99

  • Amazon
  • 42% off
  • Now just £69.99
View Deal

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.

Best Early Black Friday Deals

The World Cup kicks off alongside Black Friday, and here are some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve spotted so far.

You might like…

How to watch USA vs Wales: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

How to watch USA vs Wales: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Max Parker 1 day ago
How to watch England vs Iran: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

How to watch England vs Iran: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Max Parker 1 day ago
How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador: Watch World Cup 2022 opener on free TV and live stream in 4K

How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador: Watch World Cup 2022 opener on free TV and live stream in 4K

Chris Smith 2 days ago
AirPods Pro can help people with hearing loss, but won’t replace a hearing aid – expert

AirPods Pro can help people with hearing loss, but won’t replace a hearing aid – expert

Chris Smith 4 days ago
How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR – England games, supported TVs and more

How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR – England games, supported TVs and more

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Kob Monney 4 days ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.