How to watch Fiorentina vs West Ham: Stream the Europa Conference League Final free

How to watch Fiorentina vs West Ham United: The Europa Conference League Final is free to watch in the UK via YouTube. Here’s how to tune in.

West Ham United, last season’s beaten Europa League semi-finalists have made it all the way to the Europa Conference League final this time around. The Hammers seek a first major trophy win since the legendary 1980 FA Cup Final win over Arsenal, when Trevor Brooking got the winning goal.

That was 43 years ago, and the wait to end the drought is keenly felt by the club’s ardent fans. Potentially, it could happen over 90 minutes or so on Wednesday night, when The Hammers take on Fiorentina of Italy in the final of UEFA’s third-tier club competition.

The inaugural competition was won by fellow Italian side Roma last season. Will the trophy remain in Italy or is it coming back to East London to give David Moyes his first trophy win in his long managerial career? We fancy the Hammers for this one.

Moyes calls it the biggest moment of his career and we’re hoping he can make it happen this time.

Here’s how to watch Fiorentina vs West Ham completely free on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Fiorentina vs West Ham kick-off time

Fiorentina vs West Ham in the Europa Conference League Final kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday June 7. The game is being played at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, which only hosts 19,370 fans. Only 4,890 West Ham fans have been allocated tickets.

How to watch Sevilla vs Roma live on television and online?

BT Sport has the rights to the Europa Conference League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 6:30pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

But you don’t need to subscribe to BT Sport as all three major European Finals are going to be available foe free on TV, online and mobile. The Europa League last week was a big success and now it’s time for the Europa Conference League Final.

BT explains: “All three finals will be available for free at btsport.com/final, via the BT Sport app for small and large-screen devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire and on the BT Sport YouTube channel.

“The finals will also be available for anyone to watch on Virgin Media TiVo, TV360 and Stream platforms on channel 532 (HD).”

If you plan to use BT Sport regularly, you can subscribe to a BT Sport monthly pass.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.