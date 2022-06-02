 large image

How to watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore at home now

Max Parker
If you’ve been avoiding the cinema, but still want to catch up on Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore, then we’ve got all the streaming information you need to know about.

It’s fair to say the Fantastic Beasts series hasn’t quite hit the heights of the Harry Potter series it has followed, but that’s not to say it doesn’t have its fans.

The third movie in the series, subtitled The Secrets of Dumbledore, was released in cinemas last month and it’s now been made available for on-demand viewing and streaming.

Here’s everything you need to know about streaming, downloading and buying the film at home.

How to stream Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in the UK

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is now available to either rent or purchase on premium on-demand stores, like Prime Video, Play Movies, Rakuten and iTunes. This comes 45 days after it was first released in cinemas.

it is what’s being called a premium rental and purchase option though, so it’s a little pricier than what you might expect. A rental will set you back £15.99, while a full purchase is only slightly more at £19.99. This is pricey but on par with what we’ve seen from early releases like The Northman.

A rental gets you a period of a month to start the film, and then 48 hours to watch it once you’ve hit play. You can watch it as many times as you want in that 48 hour period.

How to stream Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in the USA

In the USA, the film is available to stream on HBO Max. So if you’re a subscriber to that service you’ll be able to stream the title at your leisure.

Is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on Netflix?

No, the film is not available on Netflix and likely never will be. It’s on HBO Max in the States, and our best guess would be that it would head to Sky’s NOW service when it does hit streaming in the UK. All the Harry Potter films and the other Fantastic Beasts titles are available on NOW. You can catch up with the deal below.

NOW Cinema 7-day free trial

NOW Cinema 7-day free trial

Looking to wet your beak with the content NOW streaming offers but don’t want to make a commitment just yet? With NOW’s 7-day free trial you can do just that, and choose to decide if you want to continue when time is up.

  • NOW
  • Cancel any time
  • 7-day free trial
View Deal

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer

Along with the above trailer, Warner has released the first 10 minutes of the film to watch on YouTube. You can see them embedded below.

