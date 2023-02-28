How to watch every FA Cup game for free on TV and online – including Fulham vs Leeds

How to watch all FA Cup games tonight: There are four FA Cup 5th Round games on free TV tonight. Here’s how to watch them all live on TV or online.

The FA Cup takes to midweek, which is quite rare for non-replay ties. However, given the fixture congestion following the winter World Cup, a lot of things are looking different this season.

There are eight games being played across Tuesday and Wednesday this week and all of them are on television. The four games tonight are all live with BBC and ITV sharing the broadcasting rights across terrestrial and digital platforms.

The games are: Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers, Fulham v Leeds United, and Bristol City v Manchester City.

The headliner is probably the all-Premier League clash of Fulham vs Leeds, which the BBC has chosen for its showpiece game tonight. However, we fancy Leicester City vs Blackburn to be a cracking game too, with potential for high-flying Rovers to spring an upset.

We’re all set for a big night of FA Cup action tonight. Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Four screens could equal four games if your internet connection can stand up to it!

FA Cup 4th Round kick-off times

The games are staggered somewhat, which is good news if you want to watch an extra half of football tonight. The kick off times (all GMT) are as follows.

Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion, 19:15

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers, 19:30

Fulham v Leeds United, 19:45

Bristol City v Manchester City, 20:00

How to watch the FA Cup on television and online?

The FA Cup is once again on terrestrial television in the United Kingdom, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights.

Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion, 19:15 – (ITV 4, ITV X)

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers, 19:30 – (BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and app)

Fulham v Leeds United, 19:45 – (BBC One, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app)

Bristol City v Manchester City, 20:00 (ITV 1 and ITV X)

You can watch the ITV games on traditional television or stream live on the new ITV X app on mobile devices, the web and smart TVs. The same goes for the BBC games. While Fulham vs Leeds is live on linear BBC One, the iPlayer as well as the BBC Sport app and website are the venues. Leicester vs Blackburn will be available via the Red Button on your remote too.

