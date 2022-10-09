How to watch Everton vs Man United: Is the Sunday night game live on TV?

How to watch Everton vs Man United: We don’t see many Sunday night kick-offs in the Premier League, so is Everton vs Man United live on TV in the UK? Can you stream the game online?

The Premier League has an extended Sunday afternoon with games running from 2:00pm until 9:00pm UK time. The final game of the day sees Everton entertain Manchester United on Merseyside.

Frank Lampard’s side will fancy their chances in this one, after claiming two wins on the bounce to move into mid-table. The Toffees’ form at home has been decent for quite some time now too and they may have star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin available.

As for United? It’s been a mixed bag of late. Four straight wins saw hope Erik Ten Haag was making rapid progress in ensuring United were returning to contention at the top end of the table. However, a 6-3 derby day humbling against Manchester City last weekend brought a dose of reality for United fans.

Still, Goodison Park has historically been a happy hunting ground for United. At least it was in Sir Alex Ferguson’s day, when Everton were all too happy to oblige, as long as United kept Liverpool at bay. Still, that’s another story for another time.

We’ll be following the action on a busy day of Premier League action, which also sees struggling Liverpool visit table topping Arsenal (4:30pm kick-off). Here’s how to watch Everton vs Man United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Everton vs Man United kick-off time

Everton vs Man United kicks off at 7:00pm UK time on Sunday October 9. The game is being played at Goodison Park on Merseyside.

Is Everton vs Man United live on television?

Despite the weird kick-off time, this game will be on TV in the UK. BT Sport is the place to be. Coverage starts at 6:30pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and you can watch in glorious 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Everton vs Man United for free

If you can’t watch live, UK residents can tune in via TalkSport’s free live audio stream of Everton vs Man United. Live coverage starts at 6:00pm UK time.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.