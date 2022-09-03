How to watch Everton vs Liverpool: Live stream the Merseyside Derby

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool: The Premier League weekend kicks-off in style with the Merseyside Derby. Here’s how to watch Everton vs Liverpool on TV and online.

One of the most historic fixtures in English football kicks off for the 242nd time this weekend. The Merseyside Derby sees Liverpool visit Everton at Goodison Park.

Everton haven’t beaten the Reds in the last 11 meetings on home soil, but this seems like a good time to have another crack at Jurgen Klopp’s side. Liverpool needed a 98th minute winner to beat Newcastle in midweek to earn only their second win of the league season.

Form hasn’t been great for the Anfield club, who’ve been riddled with injuries to start the season. They’ll have record signing Darwin Nunez back from suspension for this one, while Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Curtis Jones are available for the Reds for the Goodison Park clash.

However, Frank Lampard’s Everton side haven’t been pulling up any trees either. After narrowly escaping relegation last season, they’re yet to win in five games this season and sit 17th in the table. Reinforcements came in the transfer window, so Lampard will be hoping to pull the Toffees clear of the relegation zone in the weeks leading up to the World Cup break.

Here’s how to watch Everton vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Everton vs Liverpool kick-off time

Everton vs Liverpool kicks off at 12:30pm UK time on Saturday September 3. The game is being played at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, just a short walk from the Reds’ Anfield Stadium. Certainly not very far to travel for both sets of fans!

How to Everton vs Liverpool on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport has the rights to the 12:30pm Saturday morning kick offs, with coverage starting at 11:30am on BT Sport 1 and in 4K HDR on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.