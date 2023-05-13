How to watch Eurovision 2023 for free from any device

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest Final 2023: It’s finally time for Eurovision 2023. Here’s how to watch for free on any screen you own.

One of the most beloved events in the entire television calendar takes place this Saturday night and this year it’s being hosted in the United Kingdom.

The Eurovision 2023 final is taking place in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Arena. The birthplace of The Beatles and the home of Merseybeat was selected from a host of competing UK cities.

The UK, which finished second in 2022 courtesy of Sam Ryder’s epic performance, is hosting the competition on behalf of last year’s winning nation Ukraine, who can’t host for obvious reasons.

Nevertheless, the UK and the viewing public will do its best to do the Ukrainians proud by putting on the best show and having the best parties possible. This year, Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso fame will be hosting the show alongside Julia Sanina, Graham Norton, and Alesha Dixon.

The UK’s Entry is I Wrote A Song by artist Mae Muller

This year the United Kingdom will be represented by Mae Muller and the track “I Wrote A Song”. However, the 25 year-old singer is a 33/1 outsider to be crowned winner and those are the same odds the UK entry will receive the dreaded nil points. If you’re excited to see the song nonetheless, it’ll be the 26th and final performance of the evening.

Sweden’s entry from Loreen called “Tattoo” is the overall favourite, but Finland, Ukraine and France are also fancied by the bookies.

How to watch Eurovision 2023 final

The BBC has full coverage of the event taking place this Saturday May 13. Coverage begins on BBC One at 8:00pm.

If you’re not cosily in front of the TV surrounded by snacks and fizz, or attending a Eurovision party, you’ll still be able to watch on virtually any other screen you have thanks to the BBC iPlayer via the iOS/iPadOS and Android smartphones, smart TV apps and the BBC website.

You can find the mobile app links here. If you plan to watch on desktop you can also browse to the BBC iPlayer website to tune in at BBC.co.uk/iPlayer

You will need to attest you have a UK TV license to watch anything through the iPlayer, and also be located in the United Kingdom.

How to listen to Eurovision 2023 on the radio

BBC Radio 2 and the BBC Sounds app will be simulcasting the Eurovision 2023 final. Again, you can tune in from 8pm UK time to catch all of the acts and frivolity.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you’re away from the UK and do have a UK TV license, there’s a chance you could use a VPN network and still watch the Eurovision 2023 final on the BBC. This is a bit of a grey area legally, so it’s not something we’d recommend, but you’re old enough to make your own decisions on that front.

Virtual Private Networks work by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming content online.