How to watch England vs USA: Watch the Lionesses battle the USWNT free on TV and online

How to watch England vs USA women’s international football friendly: The Lionesses are back at Wembley to face the almighty Americans and you can watch live on TV in the UK for free.

It’s the European Champions vs the World Champions as England, fresh from their heroic summer, welcome the United States to Wembley for an eagerly anticipated clash. The game at the national stadium is completely sold out, such is the fervour surrounding Sarina Wiegman’s triumphant side.

However, it won’t be an easy night’s work. The Americans are the world’s number one ranked team and are unbeaten in 2022, with 13 wins and a single draw. They’ve scored 52 goals in doing so. The USWNT also won the CONCACAF Cup this summer over Canada, en route to securing a place in next year’s World Cup.

The much-vaunted USWNT are on a European tour this month, with Wembley being the first stop. It’ll be a great chance for England fans to see legends like Megan Rapinoe, for what may be the last time in her long and influential career. Both sides are expected to field strong sides.

We’ll be following along live on an exciting friendly between two of the world’s best teams. Here’s how to watch England vs USA on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs USA kick-off time

England vs USA kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Friday October 7. The game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London, the site of England’s Euro 2022 triumph. A sell out crowd of more than 80,000 is expected for a celebratory atmosphere.

How to watch England vs USA on TV and online

As it was for the Euro 2022 finals, the England women’s team is available to watch on free-to-air television in the UK. ITV has the rights to this one and you’ll be able to watch on TV or online via the ITV Hub. Coverage starts at 7:30pm on ITV One.

