How to watch England vs Ukraine on free TV: Euro 2024 qualifier free live stream

England take on Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Sunday. Here’s how to watch and live stream the Three Lions take on Ukraine on free TV.

England got their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign off to the perfect start with a win in Italy on Thursday night. That’s the toughest fixture out of the way, on paper, and now it’s back home to solidify the positive start.

Gareth Southgate’s team will take on Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday night and there’s sure to be a warm show of support for the Ukrainian side given the unthinkable hardships their home nation has faced in the last 13 months.

However, there’s still a football match to win and England are strong favourites to do so. Harry Kane, fresh from breaking Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record against Italy, is likely to lead the line again and will look to add to his 54 goal tally.

A win would give England a maximum of six points from two games and see them in great shape when international football resumes in June with qualifiers against North Macedonia and Malta.

For tonight, the eyes of the nation are on the Three Lions once more. Here’s how to watch England vs Ukraine on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Ukraine kick-off time

England vs Ukraine kicks off at 5:00pm UK time on Sunday March 26. The game is being played at Wembley Stadium, London where a packed house is expected to cheer on the Three Lions.

How to watch England vs Ukraine on television and online?

So this one’s free to watch on Channel 4 of all places! The public service broadcaster has the rights to broadcast England games until 2024, meaning you can watch for free on TV and online. You can tune in from 4:00pm on traditional TV, or watch on the Channel 4 website or the All 4 mobile apps.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend NordVPN for streaming top sport.