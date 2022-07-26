 large image

How to watch England vs Sweden Euro 2022 semi-final free on TV and live stream

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

England vs Sweden live stream: It’s the Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final with the Lionesses seeking glory on home soil. Here’s how to watch England vs Sweden on free TV

It’s the big one. After a dramatic extra time victory over Spain in the quarter-finals, England face Olympic silver medalists Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final.

The Lionesses have won all four games in the tournament thus far and know a win tonight over the Swedes will secure a berth in Sunday’s final at Wembley against either Germany or France, who face off in the other semi tomorrow night.

It’s a tough ask for the Lionesses against the 1984 winners and current FIFA #2 ranked team. England have only won three times against Sweden in 26 attempts, in this lopsided rivalry. However, the home field advantage could be a leveller and a win would secure a third final for England in a tournament they’ve never won.

England boss Sarina Wiegman has gone with the same starting XI for all four games in the tournament thus far, with star forward Ellen White seeking only one goal to match Wayne Rooney’s overall scoring record of 53 for the Three Lions. However, Alessia Russo’s three goals off the bench might see her earn a starting berth for tonight’s crucial clash.

Here’s how to watch England vs Sweden tonight on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Sweden kick-off time

England vs Sweden kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday July 26. The England roadshow continues and Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium will play host. A capacity crowd of 32,000 are expected to cheer on the Lionesses.

How to England vs Sweden on TV and online

England vs Sweden will be shown live on BBC One tonight with coverage starting at 7:25pm. Coverage is also available on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Fortunately, all 31 games from this summer’s tournament are being aired live on the BBC; whether that’s BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website or the BBC iPlayer. There’ll also be live radio coverage for some games on Radio 5 Live.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

