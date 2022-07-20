How to watch England vs Spain Euro 2022 quarter-final live on TV and online

How to watch England vs Spain: The Women’s Euro 2022 Finals have reached the quarter-finals where the Lionesses will host Spain. Here’s how to watch England vs Spain on TV and live stream online.

England have been imperious thus far in the Euro 2022 finals on home soil. The Lionesses won each of their Group A games against Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland by a combined score of 14-0. That included an 8-0 thrashing of Norway last week.

However, a much tough challenge awaits in Group B runners up Spain, who only lost to Germany in the group stages. Spain are ranked 7th in the world, one place higher than England, so we’re expecting a highly competitive game.

The Lionesses have head coach Sarina Wiegman on the bench once again, following her recovery from Covid, as the virus once again begins to run rampant throughout the nation.

Thankfully, England, who are unbeaten in 17 games under Wiegman, have a relatively full squad to choose from for tonight’s game, which will be played in front of a capacity crowd at Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

Here’s how to watch England vs Spain tonight on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Spain kick-off time

England vs Austria kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday July 20. The south coast plays host, with the eyes of the nation on Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium. A full house will be present to cheer on the Lionesses. The winner will play Sweden or Belgium in the semi-finals.

How to England vs Spain on TV and online

England vs Spain will be shown live on BBC One tonight with coverage starting at 7:30pm. Coverage is also available on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Fortunately, all 31 games from this summer’s tournament are being aired live on the BBC; whether that’s BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website or the BBC iPlayer. There’ll also be live radio coverage for some games on Radio 5 Live.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.