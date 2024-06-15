Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch England vs Serbia free: Which channel is the England game on?

How to watch Serbia vs England: The Three Lions’ Euro 2024 campaign gets underway against Serbia in Group C. Here’s how to watch the game for free in the UK.

Another major tournament is upon us and England are among the favourites to build on the runners-up spot three years ago on home soil.

Gareth Southgate’s side go into the tournament in Germany having lost their final warm-up game against the mighty Iceland earlier this month.

However, England fans’ great hope, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, is now back with the squad and, on paper, England do look strong – especially in attack.

Serbia are positioned #33 in the FIFA rankings so, in theory, shouldn’t provide oo much of a challenge for the English, but neither should have Iceland (ranked 72). England are in a group they absolutely should win regardless, as Slovenia and Denmark are the other two teams. However, a win here is paramount to start the campaign off on a positive note.

Here’s how to watch Serbia vs England for free on the best TV you have in the house.

England vs Serbia kick-off time

England vs Serbia will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Sunday June 16. The game is being played at FC Schalke 04’s Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

How to watch England vs Serbia for free on TV and online?

As usual, the major international tournaments are free to air on UK TV, meaning you don’t need a Sky or TNT Sports subcription or even an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

BBC and ITV are sharing the games. However, BBC has snagged exclusive rights to the first England game. Coverage starts at 7:00pm UK time on Sunday night with Gary Lineker fronting the coverage.

You can watch live on TV, or via the BBC iPlayer with apps across smart TVs, mobile devices, games consoles, set-top boxes and the web.

How to listen to England vs Serbia for free

If you want to listen to the game on the radio or smart speaker, you can do so thanks to BBC Radio 5 Live. Here’s the link to listen on the BBC.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN) – and we’ve reviewed all the best. A VPN works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers and you can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.

