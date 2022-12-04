How to watch England vs Senegal on free TV: Live stream the crucial World Cup game

How to watch England vs Senegal: England take on Senegal in the Round of 16. Can Harry Kane and go progress to the quarter-finals on Sunday night? Here’s how to watch.

It’s the Three Lions vs The Lions of Teranga in the last 16 of the World Cup 2022, as the Euro 2020 runners-up take on the reigning AFCON champions.

Group B winners England side are aiming for another World Cup quarter-final, but face a stern test in the Last 16 against Senegal, who finished runners-up in Group A.

Gareth Southgate’s side are unbeaten in the tournament thus far with convincing wins over Iran and Wales; games they were expected to win handily. However, the Three Lions could only muster a 0-0 draw against the United States, and there are concerns about whether England can produce the goods against stronger opposition.

Senegal are Africa’s best team and certainly represent a still test, even without talisman Sadio Mane who remains sidelined through injury. Whomever progresses on Sunday evening will face either Brazil or South Korea in the quarter-finals.

Here’s how to watch England vs Senegal on the best TV, smartphone, or best tablet you have in the house.

England vs Senegal kick-off time

England vs Senegal kicks-off at 7:00pm UK time on Sunday December 4. The game is being played at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. It’s the second Round of 16 game of the day, with France taking on Poland at 3:00pm.

How to watch England vs Senegal live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on ITV 1 and the ITVX steaming service with coverage starting at 6:30pm UK time.

Is England vs Senegal available to watch in 4K?

Nope, because ITV can’t manage it.

The BBC iPlayer is the only place to watch the World Cup in 4K. The Beeb is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the ways to stream the tournament.