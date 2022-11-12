How to watch England vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Final cricket on free TV and online

How to watch England vs Pakistan for free! Cricket’s T20 World Cup Final takes place on Sunday and you can watch it live on free TV in the UK or stream online. Here’s all the details.

England have reached the T20 (or Twenty20) World Cup Final in Australia, recovering from some early tournament struggles to go all the way. Following a dominant victory over much-fancied India in the semi-finals during midweek, it’s onto Sunday’s final.

Joe Buttler’s team will be hoping for a first T20 World Cup success since England lifted the trophy in 2010. Central to the efforts will be the bat of the skipper and his opening partner Alex Hales, who put on 170 for the opening wicket in the routing of India.

Now, Pakistan stand in the way of a famous World Cup triumph. However, England may be without star bowler Mark Wood, who is struggling with fitness ahead of Sunday’s final. If that’s the case, all-rounder Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid will again do the (three) lion’s share of the bowling.

England are the favourites to lift the trophy, but anything can happen in T20 cricket, as we’ve seen plenty of times throughout the tournament.

You’ll want to see this one live, so here’s how to watch England vs Pakistan on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Pakistan start time

England vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Final begins at 08:00am UK time on Sunday November 13. A lovely bit of cricket while reading the Sunday papers sounds pretty good to us! Why the early start? The game is being played under the lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the world famous MCG in Melbourne, Australia.

How to watch England vs Pakistan on TV and online

Fortunately, this game is being aired free in the UK on live TV.

Rights-holders Sky Sports have reached an agreement with Channel 4 to show the T20 World Cup Final between England and Pakistan. That means everyone in the UK will be able to tune in for free on regular old TV, or stream online via the All 4 apps and websites. Coverage starts on Channel 4 at 7:00am.

If you’re a Sky subscriber and prefer to watch the coverage there, coverage begins at 07:00am UK time on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.