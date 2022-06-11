How to watch England vs Italy for free on TV and online in the UK

How to watch England vs Italy for free: The Nations League fixtures continue this weekend as England face Italy. Here’s how to watch the game for free on TV and online in the UK.

It’s 11-months since these two sides met in the Euro 2020 (well, 2021) final at Wembley, which the Three Lions lost in heartbreaking fashion on penalty kicks.

However, in the year that has followed, a lot of water has passed under the bridge. England secured qualification for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, while the reigning European Champions Italy surprisingly failed to make it.

The stakes are much lower for this Saturday’s game. The UEFA Nations League – a tournament of glorified friendlies – comes at the end of a long season for most of the players involved, and this is the third of four fixtures before England and Italy’s players get to down tools for the summer.

As such, we can probably expect England boss Gareth Southgate to name a side with freshness in mind, and we may see some of the fringe players get a runout.

Here’s how to watch England vs Italy tonight on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Italy kick-off time

England vs Italy kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Friday June 10. The game is being played Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molyneux Stadium.

There is one carry-over from the game at the Euros though; the game will be played behind closed doors due to the shameful behaviour of England supporters at the final. Even Southgate himself says its an ’embarrassment’ for the country.

How to England vs Italy on TV and online

Fortunately, this game is being aired free in the UK on live TV. Channel 4 has the rights, which means it’ll be live on TV and online via the All 4 apps and websites. Coverage starts on Channel 4 at 7:00pm. All of England’s Nations League games will be available to watch on Channel 4.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.