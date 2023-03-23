How to watch England vs Italy for free: Euro 2024 qualifier live stream info

England are back in European Championships action as the qualifiers for Euro 2024 get underway. Here’s how to watch England vs Italy for free on TV.

England vs Italy at Wembley. The last time this happened in a proper competitive game (we’re not counting the Nations League, they’re friendlies), the Three Lions were a penalty shootout away from a generation-defining Euro 2020 final win and the end of the proverbial 55 years of hurt.

Almost two years on, the scar is yet to heel for Gareth Southgate’s men, who were diasppointed to exit the winter World Cup at the quarter-final stages, amid expectations they could go all the way. There was penalty heartbreak that day too.

England are back in competitive action tonight in the opening fixture of the Euro 2024 qualifiers and once again it’s the Italians who stand in the way. Remarkably, the reigning European Champions missed out on Qatar 2022 so will be eager to ensure they’re back at the top table with a solid qualifying campaign.

History is possible for England talisman Harry Kane, who needs just one goal to break Wayne Rooney’s all-time scoring record for the Three Lions. If Kane scores tonight he’ll have achieved the feat in an unbelievable 39 less games than Rooney (81 vs 120).

Despite the continued absence of team honours, it’d be quite something for Kane to grab the England record just weeks after surpassing the legendary Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer.

It promises to be a tremendous match-up at Wembley with the eyes of the nation on the Three Lions once more with. Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Italy kick-off time

England vs Italy kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Thursday March 23. The tie takes place under the arch at Wembley Stadium in London, where a packed house is expected to cheer on the Three Lions.

How to watch England vs Italy on television and online?

So this one’s free to watch on Channel 4 of all places! The public service broadcaster has the rights to broadcast England games until 2024, meaning you can watch for free on TV and online. You can tune in from 7:00pm on traditional TV, or watch on the Channel 4 website or the All 4 mobile apps.

