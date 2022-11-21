How to watch England vs Iran: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

How to watch England vs Iran: The FIFA World Cup 2022 is now underway, and England’s first game is about to take place. Here’s everything you need to know.

England vs Iran kick-off time

England vs Iran kicks off at 1:00pm UK time on Monday, November 21. It’s the first of three games on Monday, with Wales vs USA also happening.

How to watch England vs Iran live on free TV and online?

Every game at World Cup 2022 will be available to watch on TV or live stream online for free in the UK. BBC and ITV are sharing the rights once again.

The BBC will be showing the first England game, with coverage beginning at 12:00pm UK time on BBC One. You can also watch the live stream on the BBC website or watch on the BBC iPlayer app.

This incredible 54% off deal on the LG OLED A2 (2022) will not last This is not a drill. Amazon is offering the LG A2 OLED TV (2022) for 54% off ahead of Black Friday. The 55-inch set is a bona fide hit and we may not see a better TV deal this shopping season. Amazon

Was £1,699.99

£779 View Deal

Is England vs Iran available to watch in 4K?

BBC has said that the majority of the 33 games it has the rights to will be aired in 4K via the BBC iPlayer app for smart TVs. The resolution is accompanied by the HLG high dynamic range format, meaning a premium viewing experience will be available for free for England vs Iran.

You’ll need a supported TV set with the latest version of the iPlayer app to tune in to the content marked ‘UHD’. Live coverage can be found on the iPlayer home page, or within the Sport category. Here are the supported TVs. If you’ve bought a 4K TV in the last 4 years or so, you should be able to access it.

Here’s our guide to how to watch the World Cup in 4K

The Echo Show 8 is a bona fide steal ahead of Black Friday Amazon’s dinky smart display is 42% off ahead of Black Friday. You can smarten up your home with this Alexa powered screen with a built in rear speaker for just £69.99 Amazon

42% off

Now just £69.99 View Deal

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.