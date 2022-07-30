How to watch England vs Germany for free: Stream the Women’s Euro 2022 final in the UK

England vs Germany live stream: It’s the big one, folks. England vs Germany in a major final at Wembley. Here’s how to watch the Women’s Euro 2022 Final live on free TV in the UK

Have you come down from Tuesday night yet? England’s 4-0 win over Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final sent fans of the Lionesses into raptures. However, nothing’s won yet and the small matter of the final on Sunday against a Germany side that tends to resemble the men’s team when it comes to scooping up major tournaments.

Not to be a downer, but they’ve won eight of the twelve European Championships so far and that includes six in a row between 1995 and 2013. The Germans have an enviable record in major finals overall and also have two World Cups and an Olympic Gold Medal to their name.

However, England were underdogs going into the game against Sweden and look how that turned out? England can forget the past as Sarina Wiegman’s side go into Sunday’s final at Wembley riding the crest of a wave. They have won all five games in this year’s tournament and conceded only one goal along the way.

The team is firing on all cylinders with Beth Mead leading the race for the Golden Boot, with six goals, and Alessia Russo contributing four more from the bench. Ellen Page is due a goal too as she seeks to match Wayne Rooney’s overall scoring record of 53 for the Three Lions.

Can they do it? Here’s how to watch England vs Germany on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Germany kick-off time

England vs Germany kicks off at 5:00pm UK time on Sunday July 31. The final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London and a capacity crowd is expected to be on hand to roar on the Lionesses to their first ever major tournament victory.

How to England vs Germany on TV and online

England vs Germany will be shown live on BBC One on Sunday July 31 with coverage starting at 3:50pm. Coverage is also available on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

The BBC has aired all 31 games throughout the tournament in an unprecedented show of support for the women’s game. Coverage has been extensive, across BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website or the BBC iPlayer. There’ll also be live radio coverage of Sunday’s final on Radio 5 Live.

Watch safely with a VPN

