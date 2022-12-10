How to watch England vs France for free on TV and live stream the World Cup quarter-final

How to watch England vs France: The Three Lions take on Kylian Mbappe and France in the World Cup 2022 quarter-final. Here’s how to watch the crucial England vs France clash.

Gareth Southgate’s England have a date with destiny on Saturday as they face the reigning World Champions France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 tournament. With Brazil out of the way, the winner of this quarter-final will certainly envision a path to glory if they can get past each other.

France will be the favourites heading into this one, largely thanks to the scintillating form of their star striker Mbappe, but England are hitting form at just the right time. The Three Lions were excellent against Senegal in the last 16 and are likely to maintain faith in the 11 that led the team to a convincing 3-0 win.

Harry Kane got on the scoresheet from open play, while Judge Bellingham pulled the Strongs from midfield as he continues his impressive tournament.

The winner of this game will play the winner of Portugal vs Morocco in the semi-final being played before England and France takes the field. Here’s how to watch Netherlands vs Argentina on the best TV, smartphone, or best tablet you have in the house.

England vs France kick-off time

England vs France kicks-off at 7:00pm UK time on Saturday December 10, and is the last quarter final game of this tournament. The semi-finals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, ahead of the final a week from today on Saturday December 17.

How to watch England vs France live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on ITV One and the ITV X steaming service with coverage starting at 6:30pm UK time. ITV X has not replaced ITV Hub and we’re hoping it passes its first big test in streaming an England game.

Is England vs France available to watch in 4K?

Unfortunately not. Despite ITV investing in a brand new streaming service, it won’t be showing the game in 4K.

The BBC iPlayer is the only place to watch the World Cup in 4K. The Beeb is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K, which details all the ways to stream the tournament.