How to watch England vs Austria for free: Live stream the Lionesses kick-off Euro 2022

How to watch England vs Austria at Euro 2022: The European Championships get underway tonight as the Lionesses kick-start their campaign against Austria. Here’s how to watch the Euro 2022 curtain raiser on free TV.

The last time an England football team hosted a major finals, it didn’t work out too badly at all. The England men’s team reached a historic final at Wembley last summer. The England women’s team believes they can go one better and win the whole tournament.

The Lionesses kick-start their Euro 2022 campaign tonight against Austria at Old Trafford, where a near-capacity crowd is expected, for whom expectations are high.

The England team, under relatively new management in Sarina Wiegman, are ranked eighth in the world and face a tough battle for the trophy with Olympic silver medalists Sweden, Spain, France and Germany among the favourites. All four nations are ranked higher than England.

However, as the men showed last summer, home advantage is huge and the Wiegman has a fully fit squad to choose from as the tournament commences tonight, before further group games against Northern Ireland and Norway.

The Austrians themselves are capable of springing a surprise, having reached the semi-finals when this tournament was last played in 2017.

Here’s how to watch England vs Austria tonight on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Austria kick-off time

England vs Austria kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday July 6. The game has a grand stage, with Manchester United’s Old Trafford playing host. A crowd of 70,000+ fans is expected to cheer on the home nation.

How to England vs Austria on TV and online

Fortunately, all 31 games from this summer’s tournament are being aired live on the BBC; whether that’s BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website or the BBC iPlayer. There’ll also be live radio coverage for some games on Radio 5 Live.

England vs Austria will be shown live on BBC One tonight with coverage starting at 7:10pm. Coverage is also available on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

