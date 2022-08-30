How to watch Emma Raducanu play at the US Open tennis for free

British star Emma Raducanu begins the defence of her US Open tennis title tonight. Here’s how to stream Emma Racucanu vs Alize Cornet live on TV and online.

12 months on from her own personal fairytale of New York, British teenager Emma Raducanu is back at Flushing Meadows to begin the defence of the US Open title.

Raducanu came through the qualifiers and won ten straight matches (without dropping a set) to claim one of tennis’ four Grand Slam events. She was the first British woman to do so since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

Now she’s a known quantity, the 11th seed and arrives in New York after a less than ideal year, upset by injury, poor form and coaching changes. Although she did pick up an MBE!

It won’t be an easy task for Emma, who faces the French player Alize Cornet in the first round on Tuesday evening, US time. The experienced Cornet is a former world number 11 and made the fourth round of the US Open in 2020.

Here’s how to watch Raducanu vs Cornet at the US Open on the best TV, or your laptop, phone or tablet.

What time does Emma Raducanu play at the US Open?

Emma Raducanu vs Alize Cornet is a first round clash at the US Open, scheduled for the evening session in New York on Tuesday August 30. Although court times are subject to change if weather intervenes, but the pair are expected be begin at 7:00pm EST.

That’s midnight UK time, so you’ll might want to get a nap in beforehand. It’s the first game of the session scheduled for the Louis Armstrong Stadium, so there won’t be any scheduling issues.

How to watch Emma Raducanu at the US Open for free

Amazon Prime Video has the UK rights to stream the US Open tennis tournament again in 2022, which means you’ll need an active subscription to tune in. It’s £5.99 a month for a standalone Prime Video subscription, or £7.99/£79.99 for a full Amazon Prime subscription. Here’s all the details.

If you have Amazon Prime that means you can tune in to the entire tournament, including Raducanu vs Cornet, for free via the Prime Video app or via the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re not a Prime member, you can start a 30-day free trial and sign-up here. Even if you have had a trial before, sometimes Amazon will offer you a week of Prime Access with a purchase. So you can try your luck that way too.

