Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

What was anticipated to be another fight for victory between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen at the Australian Grand Prix turned out be a procession for the Ferrari driver as he put in a controlled and disciplined race where the Red Bull driver suffered from technical gremlins yet again.

Leclerc’s win saw him extend his lead in the championship over George Russell, who scored a podium last time out and appears to be the most consistent racer behind Leclerc in a Mercedes that doesn’t look particularly good. Verstappen will be looking to get his challenge back on track at the Prancing Horse’s home at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari as the Tifosi will be there in their masses looking to cheer their home team to a win.

The Emilia Romagna also marks the first sprint race of the season, and with points available they’ll plenty of drivers looking to score points and add to their tally ahead of the big race on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday April 24th.

When is the Imola Sprint Race?

The sprint race takes place on Saturday 23rd April at 3.30pm.

How to watch the Emilia Romagna F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it Sky View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass seems is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

Where time are the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix free highlights?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Highlights of the race will be shown at 6.30pm on Sunday 24th. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it’s broadcast.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.