How to watch Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols biopic Pistol in the UK

Here is the best way to watch Danny Boyle’s take on the rise and fall of the iconic band, The Sex Pistols.

Celebrity biopics seem more popular than ever, and Pistol is no exception. The new miniseries from Danny Boyle focuses on The Sex Pistols, the punk band that found fame in the 1970s thanks to their bad behaviour and great music.

If you’re interested in Pistol, keep reading, as we’re going to be divulging the best way to watch the new show if you’re in the UK.

When can I stream Pistol?

There are six episodes in this new miniseries, with every episode becoming available to watch on 31 May, meaning that you can start binge-watching the series straight away rather than wait for them to be released on a weekly basis.

Where can I stream Pistol?

If you’re in the UK, the only place that you can find Pistol is on Disney+. It’s part of the brand’s Star section and is available on FX in the US.

At the time of writing, Disney+ does not have a free trial period, meaning that you will need to sign up for a subscription. You can set up a monthly membership, which will cost you £7.99 per month, but if you want to stick around and save some money, you can also sign up for a full year, which will cost you £79.90. You can sign up to Disney Plus below.

What is Pistol about?

The new show is based on the recent autobiography of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. Toby Wallace, Louis Partridge, Christan Lees, Jacbon Slater and Anson Boon star as the Sex Pistols themselves. You can see a trailer below.

The lead singer of the band, John Lydon, has actually been against the project and even attempted to ensure that the group’s music could not be used in the series in a court case.