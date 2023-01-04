How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV and listen for free

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Spurs travel to South London to take on Palace as the Premier League action continues. Here’s how to watch on TV, live stream or listen.

If you didn’t have enough football over the festive period, there’s no let up in the New Year. There’s games throughout midweek and tonight there are four Premier League games to choose from. The pick of the bunch – at least as far as the UK broadcaster is concerned – is Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s a London derby that carries major significance for an under pressure Tottenham side who lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa on New Years Day and are yet to win since the resumption of play following the World Cup.

The heat is on boss Antonio Conte with the natives unenthused by the Italian’s conservative style of play and the man upstairs Daniel Levy’s activity in the transfer market.

Get the Apple Watch 7 for just £279 You can currently grab one of the best smartwatches on the market for £90 less than its RRP Currys

£90 off RRP

Now £279 View Deal

Either way, a trip to Palace under the lights at Selhurst Park – where many top sides struggle – perhaps isn’t what the doctor ordered. Patrick Viera’s side sit comfortably in mid-table and won 2-0 against Bournemouth last time out on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s how to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Palace vs Spurs kick-off time

Crystal Palace vs Spurs kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday January 4. The game is being played at Selhurst Park in London

There are three other Premier League games, but Palace vs Spurs is the only one being televised live. The other three are Southampton vs Nottingham Forest (7:30pm), Leeds vs West Ham (7:45pm), and Aston Villa vs Wolves (8:00pm).

How to watch Palace vs Spurs live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this one, with coverage starting at 7:30pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Palace vs Spurs for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live You can access the Palace vs Spurs audio stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.