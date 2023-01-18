How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man United: Live stream on TV or listen for free

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man United: Premier League action continues as United look to continue their good run at Palace. Here’s how to tune in on TV, online and on the radio.

The good times look like they may be returning to Manchester United. A win against Man City on Saturday morning took the Red Devils to within a point of their city rivals. A win tonight will catapult United above Pep Guardiola’s side and into second place in the Premier League.

City don’t play until tomorrow so it’s a rare chance for United fans to lord it over City by being above them in the league for at least 24 hours.

A trip to Palace, who have lost four games in a row since Boxing Day, is all that stands in Eric ten Hag’s team’s way. The Selhurst Park club has lost league games to Fulham, Tottenham and Chelsea in recent weeks are were dumped out of the FA Cup at home to struggling Southampton.

So, all is not well in Patrick Viera’s second season in charge, but the boss remains of the view there hasn’t been much wrong with Palace’s performances. Tonight presents a chance to back that assessment up with some points in what has been a challenging run of games involving three London derbies.

Here’s how to watch Crystal Palace vs Man United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Palace vs United kick-off time

Crystal Palace vs Man United at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday January 18. The game is being played at Selhurst Park in London and is the only game being played in the Premier League tonight. However, there are some FA Cup replays taking place involving Premier League clubs.

How to watch Palace vs United live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this one, with coverage starts somewhat early 7:30pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Aston Villa vs Leeds for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.