How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City on Monday Night Football in the UK

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City in the Premier League: A potentially pivotal game in the title race is live on TV on Monday Night Football. Here’s how to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City.

For those watching the Premier League title race closely, this will have been a game circled in the calendar for a couple of weeks. Away at Palace? On a Monday night under the floodlights at a raucous Selhurst Park? It’s the cliched banana skin.

Liverpool fans in particular will be hoping so, having cut the gap on Manchester City to just three points at the top of the table, with both clubs having played the same number of games. A game between the two clubs looms large in April, but until then both will be seeking to jump on any lost points.

Palace come into the game having enjoyed a first season under Patrick Viera that has exceeded most people’s expectations. While many observers were predicting a relation scrap following the departure of Roy Hodgson, Viera has guided the Eagles to the comfort of mid-table security.

Palace have a record against City that’s better than most clubs’ too, so with the home fans right behind the team, it’s easy to see this being a tricky encounter for the Champions. However, City have bounced back strongly from a surprise defeat against Spurs last month and look like going on another long unbeaten run.

Can Palace spring the surprise result of the weekend and offer a fillip to fans wanting to see an exciting run-in to the Premier League season? Or can City fans expect to take another big step towards retaining their crown for a fourth time in five seasons?

Crystal Palace vs Man City kick-off time

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City is the only game on Monday March 14. The game is at Selhurst Park, in South London, at one of the Premier League’s most authentic old arenas. Kick off is at 8pm UK time.

Sky Sports Monday Night Football is the place to be this evening. As well as the Palace vs City clash, you’ll get an hour’s fantastic analysis of the biggest talking points in football before the game. Coverage starts at 7pm UK time with Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Even both carrying the action throughout the evening.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

