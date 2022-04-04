How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the Premier League live online

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Can top-four chasing Arsenal stay on track for Champions League football by winning a tough assignment at Palace? How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Palace away, under the lights at Selhurst Park, and with one of there Gunners’ greatest ever players in the opposition dugout? This is the night that Arsenal do an Arsenal and lose momentum in the chase for the top four, isn’t it?

Or, is this the night that Arsenal prove their revival under Mikel Arteta is serious and his young side go to one of the toughest grounds in the Premier League and earn a massive win to underscore their top four credentials?

I’m still leaning towards the former, but won’t rule out the latter. Arsenal have been pretty impressive in recent months, following a horrible start too the season. The likes of Saka and Smith Rowe are pulling the strings and it seems ditching the bad vibes put out by Aubameyang has done the club the world of good.

However, when the really biggest tests do come, Arsenal are still falling short. Recent losses against Liverpool and Man City, despite playing really well in both, are evidence of that. That needs to change if sustained success is to return to the Emirates Stadium.

Palace have had a good season under Patrick Viera and have played some pretty good stuff that sees them sit comparably in mid-table. The south Londoners dented Man City’s title hopes with a 0-0 draw a couple of weeks ago, so Arsenal’s task tonight cannot be underestimated.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal kick-off time

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal is the only game on Monday April 4. The game is at Selhurst Park, in South London, at one of the Premier League’s most authentic old arenas. Kick off is at 8pm UK time.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Sky Sports Monday Night Football is the place to be this evening. As well as the Palace Arsenal clash, you’ll get an hour’s fantastic analysis of the biggest talking points in football before the game. Coverage starts at 7pm UK time with Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Even both carrying the action throughout the evening.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

