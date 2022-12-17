How to watch Croatia vs Morocco World Cup 3rd place play-off in 4K on free TV

How to watch Croatia vs Morocco in the World Cup third/fourth place play-off: Morocco aim for history in the bronze medal game at the World Cup.

While all the attention in the world will be on Sunday’s final between France and Argentina, don’t sleep on the 3rd place play-off at the World Cup on Saturday night.

After becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final, Morocco is now hoping to turn that accomplishment into a bronze medal. Regardless, the Moroccans will return home as national heroes following a remarkable campaign where they eliminated Belgium, Spain and Portugal before narrowly missing out to the French, in a game where they were arguably the better side.

Tonight they’ll go up against Luka Modric and Croatia in what’s highly likely to be the mercurial midfielder’s last ever appearance at the World Cup. The Croatians were runners-up in 2018, so would love to end this tournament on a high.

Here’s how to watch Croatia vs Morocco on the best TV, smartphone, or best tablet you have in the house.

£50 off the Apple Watch 8 The Apple Watch 8 has just been given its first major price cut over at John Lewis, making this the best time to buy. Plus, it also comes with a two-year warranty as standard. John Lewis

£50 off

Now £369 View Deal

Croatia vs Morocco kick-off time

France vs Morocco kicks-off at 3:00pm UK time on Saturday December 17. It’s the third place play off ahead of the main event on Sunday.

How to watch Croatia vs Morocco live on free TV and online

This game is live on BBC in the UK on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service with coverage starting at 2:30pm UK time.

Is Croatia vs Morocco available to watch in 4K?

Yes, indeed!

The BBC iPlayer is the only place to watch the World Cup in 4K. The Beeb is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K, which details all the ways to stream the tournament.