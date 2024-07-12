How to watch Copa America final: Argentina vs Colombia live stream

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia in the Copa America final: Once the dust has settled on the Euros final, there’ll be another major international trophy on the line. Here’s how to watch the Copa America final in the UK.

While a large proportion of English people will either be celebrating or comisserating after the Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday, there’s still more football to enjoy.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, they’re preparing for the Copa America final in Miami, Florida. Holders Argentina are looking to defend the Championship they won in 2021, and add another major success to the World Cup glory they secured in 2022.

In what could be Leo Messi’s last game for the national team (although we wouldn’t be surprised if he stayed on til the World Cup in 2026 in the US), the Argentina captain will be looking to seal the deal in the city where he now plays his club football.

Argentina will take on Colombia, who have been impressive on the way to the final and beat Uruguay 1-0 in a bad-tempered semi-final where they played with 10 men for the entire second half.

The final promises to be a balmy affair at the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium and a great way to spend the early hours of Monday morning in the UK, if the adreneline is still running high from the European Championships final.

Here’s how to watch Argentina vs Colombia on the best TV you have in the house.

Argentina vs Colombia kick-off time

Argentina vs Colombia will kick off at 8:00pm eastern time time on Sunday July 14. That’s 1am UK time on Sunday night / Monday morning. The game is being played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia on TV and online

You’ll need a subscription to a service called Premier Sports to watch the Copa America Final. If this is unfamiliar, it was previously known as Viaplay Sports. Right now, it doesn’t appear if there are any free trials available, so you’re gonna have to pony up.

You can sign up for Premier Sports from £10.99 a month. You can sign-up online or also subscribe via your Sky or Virgin TV subscriptions. It’s also possible to get Premier Sports through Amazon Prime. You can examine the best options for you and sign-up here.

