How to watch Chelsea vs Spurs: Premier League live stream here

How to watch Chelsea vs Spurs:

Over the years, Chelsea have had the better of the rivalry with Spurs, but coming into this season the dynamic between the two clubs is fascinating. Most observers believe the London rivals have the best chance of disrupting the Man City and Liverpool duopoly at the top of the Premier League.

Spurs look in tremendous shape, and revitalised under the stewardship of Antonio Conte. Some shrewd summer signings have Kane and co. primed to build on a fine end to last season.

Chelsea are somewhat of an unknown quantity, despite an abundance of quality within the squad. Although the ownership issue is settled, there have been plenty of incomings and outgoings during a busy summer that included the surprise addition of Raheem Sterling from Man City. How that’ll all manifest on the field remains to be seen, but the Stamford Bridge club have an excellent manager to guide them through the transition.

Both teams won their opening fixture so it’s a chance to build on the momentum and lay down and marker for the season ahead, in the most exciting game of the Premier League campaign thus far.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Spurs on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Chelsea vs Spurs kick-off time

Chelsea vs Spurs kicks off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday August 14. It’s the prime spot of the weekend, befitting of this big London derby. The game is being played at Stamford Bridge in west London.

How to watch Chelsea vs Spurs on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to this Super Sunday games, as it always has. Coverage of this one starts at 4:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It comes as part of a double header which also includes the 2:00pm kick off, where newly-promoted Nottingham Forest host West Ham United.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass or subscribe via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW. Sky is offering 12-months of the Sky Sports package for just £25. That’s down from £33.99 a month and will get you access for the whole season

