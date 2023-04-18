How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Stream Champions League online and listen for free

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid: The Champions League quarter-final second leg sees Chelsea host Real Madrid. Here’s how to watch live on TV and online.

Well, the first leg probably could have been worse for Chelsea, right? At 1-0 down in the Santiago Bernabeu and down to ten men following Ben Chilwell’s straight red card with half an hour still go go, to get out of there at 2-0 down was a blessing.

So, back at Stamford Bridge tonight, at least it’s not completely out of reach. Right?

I mean, there’s probably some weird alternate universe where an absolute mess of a Chelsea team managed by Frank Lampard of all people, with an eccentric owner going into the dressing room and declaring his team an “embarrassment” after defeats, goes beats Real Madrid, the current and reigning European Champions by at least two clear goals and makes it to the Champions League semi-final.

Right? I mean probably not actually. Anyway, Chelsea and Real Madrid play each other in the Champions League tonight. Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Chelsea vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday April 18. The game is being played at Stamford Bridge in west London.

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Chelsea vs Real Madrid for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Chelsea vs Real live commentary here.

