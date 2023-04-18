 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Stream Champions League online and listen for free

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid: The Champions League quarter-final second leg sees Chelsea host Real Madrid. Here’s how to watch live on TV and online.

Well, the first leg probably could have been worse for Chelsea, right? At 1-0 down in the Santiago Bernabeu and down to ten men following Ben Chilwell’s straight red card with half an hour still go go, to get out of there at 2-0 down was a blessing.

So, back at Stamford Bridge tonight, at least it’s not completely out of reach. Right?

I mean, there’s probably some weird alternate universe where an absolute mess of a Chelsea team managed by Frank Lampard of all people, with an eccentric owner going into the dressing room and declaring his team an “embarrassment” after defeats, goes beats Real Madrid, the current and reigning European Champions by at least two clear goals and makes it to the Champions League semi-final.

Right? I mean probably not actually. Anyway, Chelsea and Real Madrid play each other in the Champions League tonight. Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

NordVPN offer – £2.56

NordVPN offer – £2.56

NordVPN  is now offering up to 66% off  with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout

  • NordVPN
  • CODE: TrustedReviews
  • from £2.56/mo
Buy now

Chelsea vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Chelsea vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday April 18. The game is being played at Stamford Bridge in west London.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best tablet 2023: Top options reviewed and tested

Best tablet 2023: Top options reviewed and tested

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Kob Monney 1 month ago

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want. 

How to listen to Chelsea vs Real Madrid for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Chelsea vs Real live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.

NordVPN offer – £2.56

NordVPN offer – £2.56

NordVPN  is now offering up to 66% off  with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout

  • NordVPN
  • CODE: TrustedReviews
  • from £2.56/mo
Buy now
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.