How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: Live stream online or listen for free

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: One of the Premier League’s standout fixtures sees City visit Chelsea with major title implications. Here’s how to watch on TV, live stream or listen for free.

The battle of the Premier League’s 21st century rich sees moneybags Chelsea take on even moneybags-ier Manchester City. Usually this would be a game featuring two sides battling for the title, but both are currently well adrift of Arsenal who are eight points clear of second placed City at the start of play.

Chelsea, who are finding their feet under new recent managerial appointee Graham Potter, are languishing in 10th place, albeit with a game or two in hand on the sides above them.

This strange campaign hasn’t gone to plan for either of these Premier League heavyweights thus far, but there’s plenty of time to rectify matters as we enter the long second half of the season, following the mid-campaign break for the World Cup.

Pep Guardiola believes City need to be almost perfect to catch Arsenal at the summit (he always says stuff like that), while Potter may be hoping for enough of an upturn in fortunes to ensure he’s still in charge at Stamford Bridge at the start of next season. Either way, it’s a critical game for both clubs and one the nation will be glued to tonight, prior to the break for the FA Cup games this weekend.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Man City on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Chelsea vs Man City Palace vs Spurs kick-off time

Chelsea vs Ma City kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Thursday January 5. The game is being played at Stamford Bridge in West London. It’s the only Premier League game being played tonight following a full midweek fixture calendar.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this one, with coverage starts somewhat early 6:30pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Chelsea vs Man City for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Chelsea vs Man City audio stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.