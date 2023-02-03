How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham on TV and listen for free

Is Chelsea vs Fulham on TV? There’s a rare Friday night game in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch the game on TV and online and listen for free.

Is anyone else feeling a sense of deja vu? Chelsea vs Fulham on an unusual night in the first weeks of the New Year? Didn’t we just do this?

Well, yes we did. Fulham hosted Chelsea just three weeks ago in the Premier League earning a 2-1 win that seemed to spell doom for new Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

The Blues will have a quick chance to gain a measure of revenge on home soil as they look to climb the table from their current lowly position of 10th. They practically have an entirely new team to choose from after a ridiculous transfer window spending spree in the hundreds of millions.

However, despite those King’s Road riches, Fulham go into this game three places higher in the Premier League after an excellent first season back in the top flight under Marco Silva’s leadership. A

If you told Fulham fans they’d go into a Premier League game with Chelsea in February above their west London rivals, they’d have laughed in your face, but here we are.

All in all, it’s set up to be an intriguing London derby. Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Fulham on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Save big on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra SIM-free or with unlimited data Mobiles.co.uk has already dropped two deals on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Pick up the latest Samsung phone, unlimited data, texts and minutes all for just £315 upfront and £45/month on Vodafone. That’s just £1395 over the course of the 2-year contract, which is less than the price of the phone outright. Alternatively, you can pick up the 512GB phone SIM-free for £1249 and get double the data for the same price as the 256GB model. Mobiles.co.uk

Unlimited data

£315 upfront, £45 a month View Deal

Chelsea vs Fulham kick-off time

Chelsea vs Fulham kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Friday February 3. The game is being played at Stamford Bridge in west London. It’s the only Premier League game being played tonight.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham live on television and online?

Yes, the game is live on television tonight and Sky Sports has the rights to Friday Night Football. Coverage begins at 7:00pm UK time on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q, Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Chelsea vs Fulham for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Chelsea vs Fulham audio stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN.