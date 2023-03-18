How to watch Chelsea vs Everton: Premier League live stream and free audio

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton: It’s the Blues vs the Blues in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch Everton’s visit to Chelsea live online and listen for free.

Two of the grandest names in the history of English football have endured rough seasons to say the least. Everton have been languishing in a relegation dogfight and Chelsea have barely got above mid table all season, despite an unprecedented spending spree since the summer.

However, there is hope. Chelsea have won three in a row and Everton are out of the bottom three. This weekend represents a great opportunity to go into the international break on a high by continuing the revival.

Chelsea will have home advantage, but who knows what eleven Graham Potter will choose to put out from his embarrassing of riches. Everton are a Premier League ever-present and come into the game knowing their away form must improve if they’re to maintain their long, uninterrupted status in the top flight.

Will this be the weekend they score a much needed win on the road, or will Chelsea inflict more away-day misery on Sean Dyche’s side. It’s an intriguing Saturday evening clash.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Everton on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Chelsea vs Everton kick-off time

Liverpool vs Man United kicks off at 5:30pm UK time on Sunday March 19. The game is being played at the famous Stamford Bridge Stadium in West London.

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to Saturday Night Football with coverage at around 5:00pm, on Sky Sports Football with Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Chelsea vs Everton for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. You can access the Chelsea vs Everton live stream here.

