How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: Is the Premier League game on TV? Watch live and listen for free

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: There’s a big London derby in the Premier League on Sunday, but it’s at an unconventional kick-off time. Is Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV? Here’s all the details.

Arsenal continue to defy the pre-season pundits as they sit pretty atop the Premier League after almost one-third of the season, and just a couple of games before the long World Cup break.

Mikel Arteta’s young squad have ten wins, one draw and just the one defeat thus far, and lead Manchester City by two points heading into the weekend fixtures.

However, the Gunners are making do with a small squad and injuries are starting to kick in. Bukayo Saka, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko all injury concerns heading into the weekend’s game against Chelsea.

However, the big story heading into the weekend is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first game fort Chelsea against his old club Arsenal. The Gabonese striker scored 68 goals in 128 Premier League games for Arsenal, before an acrimonious departure for Barcelona last January. He ow finds himself back in London in the blue of Chelsea.

Chelsea, now under the stewardship of former Brighton boss Graham Potter, enter the game with a point to prove, following a 4-1 humbling against his old club last weekend. It’s all set up for a pulsating London derby featuring two clubs with no love lost.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Chelsea vs Arsenal kick-off time

Chelsea vs Arsenal kicks off at 12:00pm UK time on Sunday November 6. The game is being played at Stamford Bridge in London. It’s the first game on a packed Sunday of Premier League action, which also sees Aston Villa take on Man United and Tottenham host Liverpool.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live on television and online?

This game is airing on UK TV at the weekend, with BT Sport doing the honours. The game is live on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate with coverage started at 11:30am.

The game probably should have been the 12:30pm Saturday kick off on BT Sport, but Arsenal’s participation in the Europa League rules that out. Anyway, we’re happy to have three live games on UK TV on Sunday.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Chelsea vs Arsenal for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Chelsea vs Arsenal radio stream here

