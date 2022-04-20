How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal and is Man City vs Brighton on TV tonight?

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the Premier League and is Man City vs Brighton on TV tonight? There are plenty of big games tonight. Here’s all the information on TV coverage, live and online.

There’s a big London derby in the Premier League, with top-four ramifications, but there’s also a massive game in the context of the title race, and another pertaining to the relegation dogfight. However, only one of Chelsea vs Arsenal, Man City vs Brighton and Everton vs Leicester are live on TV in the UK.

Arsenal vs Chelsea sees 3rd place take on 5th place, as Arsenal look to recover from three straight league defeats that have damaged the prospects of a top four finish in the Premier League, which would secure Champions League football for next season.

Chelsea are fairly safe in 3rd spot with less than a quarter of the season to go, and last weekend reached the FA Cup final with a straightforward win against Crystal Palace at Wembley. With no Champions League semi-final to look forward to in midweek, the Blues will be looking to finish the domestic season as strong as possible, amid a tumultuous period for the club off the field.

The Stamford Bridge clash should be an entertaining, hot-blooded affair with 4th placed Tottenham casting a watchful eye over proceedings. You can watch tonight on Sky Sports.

Chelsea vs Arsenal kick-off time

Chelsea vs Arsenal kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Wednesday April 20. The game is being played at Stamford Bridge in west London.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

We’ve got a few rearranged games to get through tonight and Chelsea vs Arsenal is one of them. It arrives as a super busy point of the season, but thankfully the game is still live on TV. You can watch tonight from 7:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

You'll need an active Sky Sports subscription to tune in to the game. If you don't have access through the satellite or cable platform, there's always the option of the online, a la carte Now streaming platform. You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

Is Man City vs Brighton live on TV in the UK?

The short answer is no. The game will not be shown live by conventional means in the UK, even though international broadcasters have the freedom to show every Premier League game, the likes of Sky and BT do not.

There is a Match of the Day midweek special on BBC 1 and the iPlayer at 10:40pm UK time, where you can catch up on all the midweek Premier League action. The full game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League at 10:30pm if you want to hold off on knowing the scores.

