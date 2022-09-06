How to watch Celtic vs Real Madrid on TV and online and listen for free

How to watch Celtic vs Real Madrid: The Champions League is back with a bang as the holders meet the first ever British winners of the European Cup. Here’s how you can live stream Celtic vs Real Madrid.

Glasgow Celtic are back in the Champions League group stages and, for the Scottish Champions, the games don’t get any bigger than hosting Real Madrid at Parkhead on the first night of this season’s group stages.

Real Madrid are once again the holders of the Champions League after defeating Liverpool 1-0 in May in Paris. The 14 times holders will fancy their chances of retaining the trophy in 2022/23. Beyond Celtic, they’ll face RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F.

For the Glasgow club, it represents a return to the elite, having automatically qualified for the group stages this time around. The Hoops have enjoyed some spectacular European nights, not least the one 55 years ago in 1967 when Jock Stein’s side beat Inter Milan to become the first British club to raise ol’ Big Ears.

The first night of Champions League action of the season also sees Chelsea and Man City in action, while PSG host Juventus in the evening’s glamour tie. Liverpool and Tottenham get their campaigns underway on Wednesday night.

Anyway, here’s how to watch Celtic vs Real Madrid on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Celtic vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Celtic vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday September 6. The game is being played at Parkhead Stadium in Glasgow where the atmosphere is guaranteed to be incredible. We can’t wait.

How to Celtics vs Real Madrid on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport is the home of the Champions League coverage in the UK. Celtic vs Real Madrid coverage starts at 2:15pm UK time on BT Sport 3. However, the game gets top billing on BT Sport Ultimate, where you can watch in glorious 4K Ultra High Definition.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Celtic vs Real Madrid for free

If you can’t watch live, BBC Radio 5 Live has a free live audio stream of Celtic vs Real Madrid. Live commentary from Parkhead begins at 8:00pm UK time.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.