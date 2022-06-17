Canadian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

If Ferrari thought things couldn’t get worse after their botched strategy in Monaco, then they were wrong. Both Prancing Horses failed to see the chequered flag, handing the impetus to Red Bull as F1 journeys to the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix.

It’s been years since F1 was last in Montreal, and the popular track is back with its high-speed straights and is usually the scene for some spectacular crashes, the ‘Wall of Champions’ claiming many a victim.

With the FIA introducing technical directive to limit the effects of the bouncing or ‘porpoising’ as it’s colloquially known as, some teams could be further disadvantaged by having to raise their ride heights further.

Ferrari need an answer not just to Red Bull but their own reliability issues if they’re going to stay in the hunt for both championships. If you’re looking to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the Canadian F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Canadian Grand Prix start?

The Canadian Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 7pm UK time on Sunday June 19th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 17th June

7pm – Practice 1

10pm – Practice 2

Saturday 18th June

6pm – Practice 3

9pm – Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 20th June

12pm – Canadian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Canadian F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it Sky View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

Where time are the free Canadian F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

It’s an early start for the qualifying highlights, which are on June 19th at 8.30am in the morning. Race highlights are on the same day at 11pm.

If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.