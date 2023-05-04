How to watch Brighton vs Man United: Premier League live stream and free audio

How to watch Brighton vs Man United: The midweek Premier League action continue as Man United visit Brighton. Here’s how to tune in live on TV and listen for free.

Man United look set to return to the Champions League but still need to pick up a few points to make sure of a top four spot. However, there’s the small matter of a trip to the south coast to face an upwardly mobile Brighton side who themselves are flirting with the European places.

Brighton are eighth but have three games in hand on fifth placed Liverpool and are just seven points behind. While the Champions League places may be out of reach for Roberto De Zerbi’s side a late season push could earn a place in one of the secondary competitions.

The Italian boss has done a stellar job since taking over from Graham Potter at the Seagulls and a strong finish to earn a European place (perhaps the Conference League). Brighton will also be seeking revenge for the penalty shoot out loss against United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley earlier this month.

United could do with picking up three points to stave off a late top-four charge from Liverpool who have won five in a row. However, the Red Devils still have a four point cushion with one of two games in hand being played tonight.

Here’s how to watch Brighton vs Man United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Brighton vs Man United kick-off time

Brighton vs Man United kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Thursday May 4. The game is being played at the Amex Stadium on the south coast of England.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this rare Thursday night game the Premier League. Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Brighton vs Man United for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky Sports (and let’s face it, who does?) you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Brighton vs Man United live commentary here.

